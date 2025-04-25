Rubber ducks, art all night, and birthday parties | KDKA Weekend Planner

We have made it to the weekend, and the weather is expected to cooperate mostly, so let's plan a fun couple of days for you!

August Wilson Birthday Celebration

The August Wilson House celebrates its namesake's birthday on Saturday with a block party.

It will happen in the Hill District, where the late, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright was born.

There will be more than 185 vendors, food trucks, live performances, a lip-sync battle, and more.

The family-friendly fun gets started at 11 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

Check out the details on their website right here.

Steel City Duck Derby

The Steel City Duck Derby is back at Allegheny Commons Park on Saturday, as well.

Around 10,000 rubber ducks will swim their way to the finish line in Elizabeth Lake.

You can "adopt" a duck to race in the derby, and there will be prizes for the winners.

Along with the derby, there will also be games, music, food, and even face-painting.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning with the derby set to go at 1 p.m.

Learn more on the Steel City Duck Derby website at this link.

Art All Night - North Shore

The always-popular Art All Night festival is back this weekend, and this time it's happening on the North Shore.

The festival runs for 22 straight hours, giving local artists the opportunity to showcase their work.

You'll be able to see hundreds of works of art, and it's all free.

It's happening at the warehouse on Beaver Avenue from 4 p.m. on Saturday and runs until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Get the rundown of the event on their website here.

Gardner's Farm and Greenhouse Art and Garden Show

Finally, you can head to Harmony on Saturday for a botanical art and garden show.

It takes over Gardner's Farm and Greenhouse on Perry Highway from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Organizers said you can spend the day immersed in flowers, art, and the beauty of spring.

We've got all the details for you at this link.