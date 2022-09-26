KDKA Links: Sept. 26-30
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.
JCC Pittsburgh's High Holidays of Hope
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh is holding High Holidays of Hope. The events will welcome immigrants to Pittsburgh and explore ways we can all be more welcoming.
The event is being live streamed on Facebook on Monday, Sept. 26, from 3-4 p.m. Click here to watch.
