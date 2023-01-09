KDKA Links: Jan. 9-15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.

Volunteer for Westmoreland Food Bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

To volunteer, register on the food bank's website.

For more information about how you can volunteer on other days of the year, contact the director of volunteers, Gina Colosimo, at 724-468-8660 extension 31 or through email at gina@westmorelandfoodbank.org.