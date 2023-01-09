Watch CBS News
Local News

KDKA Links: Jan. 9-15

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.

Volunteer for Westmoreland Food Bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

To volunteer, register on the food bank's website.

For more information about how you can volunteer on other days of the year, contact the director of volunteers, Gina Colosimo, at 724-468-8660 extension 31 or through email at gina@westmorelandfoodbank.org. 

First published on January 9, 2023 / 3:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.