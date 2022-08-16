Watch CBS News
KDKA Links: Aug. 15-21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.  

Help America Vote Day  

Aug. 16 is Help America Vote Day and the acting Pennsylvania secretary of state is encouraging voters to be poll workers this November.

They say it takes thousands to staff the more than 9,000 voting locations.

If you're interested and want to learn more, visit this link.

