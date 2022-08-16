KDKA Links: Aug. 15-21
Help America Vote Day
Aug. 16 is Help America Vote Day and the acting Pennsylvania secretary of state is encouraging voters to be poll workers this November.
They say it takes thousands to staff the more than 9,000 voting locations.
If you're interested and want to learn more, visit this link.
