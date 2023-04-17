Watch CBS News
KDKA anchors participate in annual 'Fair Lady Frolic' charity fashion show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From the newsroom to the spotlights of the runway, several KDKA anchors took part in a charity fashion show over the weekend!

The annual 'Fair Lady Frolic' spring fling charity fashion show is sponsored by the Italian Sons and Daughter's of America.

Kym Gable along with her twins and husband Jeff, Bob and Lisa Pompeani, Josh Taylor, and former KDKA anchor Paul Martino were among those who took part in the event.

The huge charity event raises money to send hundreds of children with special needs and their caregivers to Kennywood for a day. 

KDKA's anchors have been participating in the event for nearly a decade.

April 17, 2023

