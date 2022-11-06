KD Sunday Spotlight: The Yellow Ribbon Girls and how they support those who served

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "We always say, it started for the love of our brother," said Patti Phillippi. "When he was deployed, he said he went because of his duty, and that we needed to have a mission in order for us to get through his deployment."

Their baby brother, John Stich, served in the U.S. Army for 20 years.

When he was deployed to Iraq in 2003, his three sisters reported for duty.

Patti Phillippi, Bonnie Phillippi, and Vicki Henley started by making yellow ribbons to show their support and they gave them out locally and worldwide.

"We have to learn lessons as Americans," said Stich. "We didn't do a good job with the Vietnam veterans. We didn't support them when they came home. It's not about your political beliefs. It's about supporting the soldiers. The soldiers didn't choose. They just answered the call. So, it's important we support them no matter what."

These sisters became "The Yellow Ribbon Girls."

Those thousands of yellow ribbons soon turned into thousands of care packages.

"When I deployed to Iraq, I had a 3-month-old daughter, "said Stich. "So, that was extremely difficult, but getting things in the package, representing her, pictures, [and] footprints on a pillow case -- those things were pretty special."

A piece of home that these military members badly needed to help them survive during the toughest conditions.

For decades, these sisters and volunteers collected donations and spent several hours in the Ellport Community Church sorting, packing, and wrapping.

They send about 80 boxes each month but more than 300 for Christmas.

The handmade stockings are stuffed to the brim with toiletries, snacks, handmade pillowcases, and messages of love.

"I call it -- we're sending a hug around the world because the boxes go to all different locations," Patti said.

They even send symbols of love.

"I actually had an engagement ring sent around the end of my deployment, and I proposed to my wife," said Michael Phillippi. "They hid it in a beef jerky can."

Michael and his wife have been married for 17 years and he is Patti's son.

He served in the Army National Guard for eight years and was also deployed to Iraq.

"It shows you're being thought of, that you're appreciated," said Michael. "Even something small, it's something from home and that means a lot. You don't even know if you're going to make it back home, so that little piece means a lot."

These veterans said the Girl Scout Cookies were one of the best surprises but they loved the cards from children even more.

"When you get a little note from a 3rd grader, 2nd graders, with the spelling errors, but it's straight from their heart which is pretty special," Sitch said.

"I would usually write, 'Thank you for your service and sacrifices. I'm sure it's hard being away from your family, but they're there and wanting you to be home, so get home as soon as you can,'" said Robert Hasenflu.

Hasenflu was one of the teenagers who wrote cards to the military members and now he's one of them. He's been in the U.S. Air Force for nine years and is currently in Qatar.

"It really feels good to get packages from home," said Hasenflu. "No matter how big or small, they do so much work behind the scenes like gathering the items, and collecting the items and shipping."

The sisters said it wouldn't be possible without the thousands who lend a helping hand.

"We are so blessed that our community, our friends, our neighbors, this church come around us this whole time," said Bonnie. "When we say, 'We need helpers today. Can you come out? Can you run here for us? Can you pick this up?' There's always someone who says yes to us."

The mission wouldn't have lasted so long without this tight-knit family who was born to serve.

"In our family, the desire to serve has always been there. It's kind of been ingrained through our lives," said Michael.

The Yellow Ribbon Girls have sent more than 50,000 packages around the globe, helping our nation's heroes.

"That they're loved and that they're thought about. They're not forgotten," said Patti.

As they reach their 20-year anniversary, they've decided it's time to hang up their uniforms and pass on the traditions.

"I don't think they're retiring," Stich said. "There may be other missions in life. But the desire to help people doesn't retire; they'll find a way."

Now, these military members have a message for them from overseas.

"Huge thanks to the yellow ribbon girls. We appreciate all that you do," said Hasenful along with 3 other airmen in his troop.

"Thank you, thank you for all you've done," said Stich. "It was worth it. Not just for me, but for the thousands of other people who have been helped."

These sisters are working with local groups to see who can continue their mission.

There is still time to adopt a solider for the holidays or donate to their cause and you can do so at their website at this link.