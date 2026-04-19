Spreading joy, positivity, and hope through dance in Pittsburgh's South Hills | KD Sunday Spotlight

At least three times per week, you'll find a group of dancers owning the floor in the South Hills.

With detailed movements and artistic expression, the impact of their moves goes beyond Bollywood beats.

They share an expression of heritage with the community through their traditional Indian dancing and the nonprofit, Nandanik Dance Troupe.

"I come from a different land, but I have made this land my own," the troupe's Artistic Director, Nandini Mandal, said.

In addition to teaching at Point Park University, she has given back to the community through this nonprofit since 2006.

"For the last 31 years, I've been here, my children have been born and brought up here," she said.

Now more than 75 participants perform multiple times each year, and during the two main events the nonprofit hosts each year in the spring and late fall.

"This land is such a beautiful mosaic, so we have people from all cultures, all traditions living together, what if I had a little bit of mine there?" Mandal posed.

It's a gift given through shows and community connection with all ages, both young and old.

"Then we tried to go and reach out to the senior citizen community," said Mandal. She said, "They get to see that coming alive on stage, they are just awe-struck."

Through dance, Nandanik Dance Troupe brings people joy. A break from everyday life for spectators and dancers alike. Antara Cleetus feels firsthand how this art form breaks down barriers.

"There is so much within that hyphen," Cleetus said. "Like being Indian and American, and kind of one of the biggest ways to bridge that is art. What I love about it is that you don't necessarily have to speak a certain language or understand the history or the in-depth technique. If a dance moves you, it moves you."

They're ambassadors to our Pittsburgh community. Bringing a piece of Indian culture, art, and hope, making our community come alive in every way.

For more information on Nandanik Dance Troupe and the upcoming performances, go to their website.