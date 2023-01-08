KD Sunday Spotlight: Ellwood City organization brings support, hope, and service

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - "Never give up, there's always hope."

That's the message to cancer patients and their families from the Club Hope Foundation.

The Ellwood City organization gives support and services to these patients and families.

Founder and president Cara Atkinson is a thyroid cancer survivor, and she wanted to spread hope to others battling the disease, too.

The teacher started Club Hope at Lincoln High School in Ellwood City in 2008. Then, she turned it into a non-profit organization that serves western Pennsylvania and beyond.

The foundation provides a variety of services including financial support so patients can get to treatment, care bags filled with items to help patients during treatment, cleaning and maintenance services, and more.

Patients and families can also participate in the golden scars of the hope photo shoot which allows them to model their strength and scars.

"Your scars of today are someone else's hope for tomorrow," said Atkinson.

She also wants these photos to inspire newly diagnosed patients and their families.

Atkinson said their years of spreading hope wouldn't be possible without family, volunteers, and supporters.

The foundation has its 4th annual celebration of hope ball on February 11th to honor patients and families battling cancer.

It's at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in New Castle.