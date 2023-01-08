Watch CBS News
KD Sunday Spotlight: Ellwood City organization brings support, hope, and service

By Briana Smith

CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Never Lose Hope
KD Sunday Spotlight: Never Lose Hope 06:16

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - "Never give up, there's always hope."

That's the message to cancer patients and their families from the Club Hope Foundation.

The Ellwood City organization gives support and services to these patients and families.

Founder and president Cara Atkinson is a thyroid cancer survivor, and she wanted to spread hope to others battling the disease, too.

The teacher started Club Hope at Lincoln High School in Ellwood City in 2008. Then, she turned it into a non-profit organization that serves western Pennsylvania and beyond. 

The foundation provides a variety of services including financial support so patients can get to treatment, care bags filled with items to help patients during treatment, cleaning and maintenance services, and more.

Patients and families can also participate in the golden scars of the hope photo shoot which allows them to model their strength and scars.

"Your scars of today are someone else's hope for tomorrow," said Atkinson.

She also wants these photos to inspire newly diagnosed patients and their families.

Atkinson said their years of spreading hope wouldn't be possible without family, volunteers, and supporters.

The foundation has its 4th annual celebration of hope ball on February 11th to honor patients and families battling cancer.

It's at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in New Castle.

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor.

January 8, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

