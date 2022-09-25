KD Sunday Spotlight: East Liberty Latino Community Center empowers and celebrates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - in this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we're recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month and honoring the culture and contributions made by Latinx people nationwide and right here in Pittsburgh.

The Latino Community Center in East Liberty empowers, advocates, and celebrates Latinos every day.

Rosamaria Cristello created the center in 2017. She said she moved to the U.S. from Guatemala when she was 8 months old.

She said she does not want families to struggle like her family did when they relocated.

Instead, she wants these Latinx families to stay true to their roots and prosper in their new home.

They have several services for children and families.

The organization provides educational programs for children from toddlers to college.

They also have programs for families which includes basic services, case management, and parenting classes.

For more information on the center and how you can get involved, you can go to their website at this link.