PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a two-year hiatus, Kayafest returns today in the Strip District.

It's a Caribbean-style block party that takes place along Smallman Street.

There will be free live music, festive street food, and refreshments from Kaya.

The fun got underway at three this afternoon.