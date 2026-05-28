Kaya cookout recipes | Chef Bill Fuller

The backyard barbecue has become stale over the past few years with the same foods, sauces, and recipes.

That's why Chef Bill Fuller joined Pittsburgh Today Live to bring you some unique recipes for your summer cookout!

Jerked Winks

Ingredients

Five chicken wings (the largest you can buy)

One cup of Walker's Wood jerk seasoning

2 large Ziploc bags

Instructions

At least three hours before cooking (and preferably the day before), marinate the wings by placing them into the bags and adding the jerk marinade. Use rubber gloves as the marinade can burn your skin. Squish the bags around with vigor and joy. Allow to marinate quietly. If oven roasting, preheat oven to 400°. Place a sheet pan with a rack on it in the oven. Spread wings out on the rack. Cook until done, about 40 minutes. If grilling, fire up the grill. If charcoal, allow to burn down past super hot. If gas, heat to medium. Pull wings out of bags and place on grill. Be prepared for flare-ups and sticking. Close cover so the wings roast. Cook wings on one side. Turn. Close grill again.

When wings are done, dip and eat.

Cilantro Cream Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 cup picked parsley

1 cup picked cilantro

1/2 cup spinach

1 Large shallot, chopped

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

3 scallions, cut into rings

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour Cream

Salt and pepper

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except sour cream and mayonnaise in a blender. Puree well. Add mayonnaise and sour cream. Puree until smooth. Season with salt and pepper

Kaya' Black Bean Dip

Ingredients

1/2 can of chipotle peppers

3 cups cooked black beans

1 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp salt (adjust to taste)

Grated cheese (Monterey Jack, Chihuahua, mozzarella)

Chips for dipping (Terra Chips, tortilla chips, whatever you want)

Instructions

Puree chipotle peppers with half the black beans. Combine puree with remaining ingredients. Place in heatproof container(s). Top with grated cheese and heat in oven or microwave.

Tropical Salad

4 cups diced fresh pineapple

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

2-4 avocados, large diced

1 large jalapeno, sliced

1/5 cup minced cilantro

Juice of 2 limes

Salt to taste

1 cup, pickled cilantro sprigs

Instructions