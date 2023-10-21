Karns City High School quarterback Mason Martin has successful surgery, could soon be moved to rehab facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another encouraging update for Karns City High School quarterback Mason Martin.

After collapsing on the field during a game several weeks ago, his teammates have continued to honor him every game by carrying his jersey onto the field for the coin toss.

As Mason continues to fight for his life, the surgery to reinsert a cranial flap went well and he is well on his way to recovery.

When he wakes up, he can now open his eyes halfway.

Mason also no longer needs to be stimulated by pain to open his eyes.

There are also moments throughout the day when he is responsive.

It's believed if his recovery continues going well, he could soon be moved to a rehabilitation facility.