Karns City High School quarterback Mason Martin has successful surgery, could soon be moved to rehab facility
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another encouraging update for Karns City High School quarterback Mason Martin.
After collapsing on the field during a game several weeks ago, his teammates have continued to honor him every game by carrying his jersey onto the field for the coin toss.
As Mason continues to fight for his life, the surgery to reinsert a cranial flap went well and he is well on his way to recovery.
RELATED STORIES:
- 'They need our prayers, and she just wants her little boy:' Karns City community rallies for support after quarterback collapses on field during game
- 'We need a miracle:' Vigil for Karns City high school quarterback who collapsed on field draws hundreds
- Karns City community continues to share messages of hope as Mason Martin continues recovery
- Family provides update on Karns City quarterback Mason Martin's health after on-field collapse
- 'A very good week:' Family of Karns City High School quarterback Mason Martin provide update as he recovers
- "No Gremlin Fights Alone:" Karns City High School students provide creative show of support for Mason Martin
When he wakes up, he can now open his eyes halfway.
Mason also no longer needs to be stimulated by pain to open his eyes.
There are also moments throughout the day when he is responsive.
It's believed if his recovery continues going well, he could soon be moved to a rehabilitation facility.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.