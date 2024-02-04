Juvenile male in critical condition after being found with gunshot wound to back

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) - A juvenile male is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound to his back.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2200 block of Woodstock Avenue in Swissvale.

First responders found the victim, and he was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition, according to Allegheny County police.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.