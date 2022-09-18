Watch CBS News
Juvenile girl taken to hospital following altercation with another girl

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile girl was taken to the hospital after getting into a fight with another girl this afternoon in Hazelwood.

Police said they found the girl with multiple cuts near Glenwood Avenue just before 2 PM Saturday afternoon. She's expected to be okay.

Police said the other girl is expected to face charges. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 11:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

