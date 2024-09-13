Justin Fields ready for second start if called upon on Sunday in Denver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the Steelers prepare to head to Denver to face the Broncos, it's unclear who will be starting the game at quarterback for the black and gold.

Just like last week, Russell Wilson has been very limited at practice, which paves the way for Justin Fields to get his second straight start this Sunday in the Mile High City.

Fields practiced with the first team for the second straight day on Thursday and is coming off of a solid performance in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 8: Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers breaks away from Kaden Elliss #55 of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

He didn't light up on the scoreboard or do enough to overtake Wilson, but he didn't turn the ball over, showed his athleticism, and more importantly, helped the Steelers win.

At this point, it's more likely than not that Fields will be the guy again under center and he says he's hoping to take advantage of the opportunities.

"It's very important," Fields said. "More importantly, for the team than for me. I have a job and that's to lead us to a win each and every week. We can have this debate about who's the starter and who's not the starter, but my main job is to go in there and help my team win the game. As long as I do that, I feel good."

As for Russell Wilson, he wants to play, especially against his former team, but he isn't 100% and still hasn't been able to fully practice with the team.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. / Getty Images

With an injury like his, you need to be close to 100% to be effective, especially for a quarterback and you don't want to risk further injury or hurt the team by forcing him to come back too quickly.

"I think the first part is the will," Wilson said. "I've got the will. I think the second part is that you gotta be able to physically, pretty much, do everything. I'm getting there. I also have to listen to the doctors and hear what they have to say and all that. At the end of the day, it's one of those decisions that's a team effort to figure out what's the best thing. I'm doing everything I can to go, that's for sure."

Wilson is officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report ahead of Sunday's game.

Sunday's game in Denver

KDKA-TV is your official Steelers station and we'll have pregame coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff.

The game in Denver is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.

We'll also have complete postgame coverage and special Steelers edition of the Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call after the game.