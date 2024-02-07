18 people under 18 honored for their amazing accomplishments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania honored 18 incredible people ages 18 and younger who are doing extraordinary things.

The young people came from all over the region. At the event recognizing them at Acrisure Stadium, each one walked down the aisle to their special song.

One of the honorees, Daniella Neve, was featured in a Kidsburgh story in 2022 for her positive use of social media to help her dad get a kidney donation. Before the surgery for the new kidney, Ryan Neve was in dialysis several days a week and his health was declining. Daniella says it's been great to have him around more now.

"I can spend every day with him," she says, "and now, he can actually come to all of my practices instead of being on dialysis. And we've been able to spend so much family time together."

Each of the 18 honorees is doing incredible things like creating a non-profit to stop bullying, putting on a prom for seniors at a senior center, giving TED talks, and even teaching impoverished women in other countries to make hygiene products to use and sell.

You can see more stories about young people doing amazing things here.