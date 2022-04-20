Judge sets deadline for suggesting trial date for accused Tree of Life gunman Robert Bowers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A federal judge set a December deadline for a trial date to be suggested in the case of accused Tree of Life gunman Robert Bowers.

The judge on the case released a schedule of deadlines for the attorneys involved, and it seems like a suggested trial date won't be known until mid-December.

By the end of this week, prosecutors need to provide the court with case litigation packets, which should include details from the FBI laboratory pertaining to DNA, firearms and fingerprints.

Attorneys will meet next for a video conference on June 29.

On Dec. 15, they're expected to meet again to discuss jury selection, final deadlines and select a trial date.

Bowers is accused of shooting and killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.