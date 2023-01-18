Judge sets 'nonmonetary' bail for 13-year-old boy charged in deadly Clairton shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge has set 'nonmonetary' bail for a 13-year-old boy charged in a deadly shooting in Clairton.

Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is facing criminal homicide and firearms charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Chase Jones along Wilson Avenue on Monday night.

Lauren Linder/KDKA

Rich-Cabbagestalk was arraigned on Tuesday evening and a judge set a nonmonetary bail, allowing for his release.

A preliminary hearing for Rich-Cabbagestalk is scheduled for later this month.

