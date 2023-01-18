Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge sets 'nonmonetary' bail for 13-year-old boy charged in deadly Clairton shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge has set 'nonmonetary' bail for a 13-year-old boy charged in a deadly shooting in Clairton.

Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is facing criminal homicide and firearms charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Chase Jones along Wilson Avenue on Monday night. 

fmpltlywqaebyz3.jpg
Lauren Linder/KDKA

Rich-Cabbagestalk was arraigned on Tuesday evening and a judge set a nonmonetary bail, allowing for his release.

A preliminary hearing for Rich-Cabbagestalk is scheduled for later this month. 

RELATED STORIES:

First published on January 18, 2023 / 3:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.