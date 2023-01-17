13-year-old boy facing homicide, firearms charges following deadly Clairton shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a 13-year-old boy following a deadly shooting in Clairton.

First responders were first called out to Wilson Avenue just before 9:30 on Monday night.

A teenage boy was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age haven't been released.

Police say 13-year-old Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk was playing video games with the victim and two other individuals when a witness says they heard a gunshot and Rich-Cabbagestalk said "I shot him."

Another witness says Rich-Cabbagestalk said "I'm sorry" and said that he had shot the victim.

Witnesses told police Rich-Cabbagestalk fled the scene and a gun was located by police officers near the area he ran towards when he left the home.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rich-Cabbagestalk's arrest. He is facing charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Police say Rich-Cabbagestalk is a student at Clairton City School District.

The district says the district will be closed today 'due to a tragedy that occurred in our community.'

Counselors will be made available to any students in need.