13-year-old boy facing homicide, firearms charges following deadly Clairton shooting

By Mike Darnay, Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a 13-year-old boy following a deadly shooting in Clairton. 

First responders were first called out to Wilson Avenue just before 9:30 on Monday night.

A teenage boy was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age haven't been released.

Police say 13-year-old Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk was playing video games with the victim and two other individuals when a witness says they heard a gunshot and Rich-Cabbagestalk said "I shot him."

Another witness says Rich-Cabbagestalk said "I'm sorry" and said that he had shot the victim. 

Witnesses told police Rich-Cabbagestalk fled the scene and a gun was located by police officers near the area he ran towards when he left the home.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rich-Cabbagestalk's arrest. He is facing charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor. 

Police say Rich-Cabbagestalk is a student at Clairton City School District.

The district says the district will be closed today 'due to a tragedy that occurred in our community.'

Dear families, Due to a tragedy that occurred in our community Monday night, CCSD will be closed, Tuesday, January...

Posted by Clairton Middle/High School on Monday, January 16, 2023

Counselors will be made available to any students in need.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 4:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

