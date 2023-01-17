Teenage boy shot, killed in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting in Clairton.
Police said officials learned of a shooting on Wilson Avenue around 9:20 p.m. First responders found the teenage boy, who was shot once. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name and age have not been released.
No word on any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.