Teenage boy shot, killed in Clairton

By Lauren Linder

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting in Clairton.

Police said officials learned of a shooting on Wilson Avenue around 9:20 p.m. First responders found the teenage boy, who was shot once. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name and age have not been released. 

No word on any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating. 

First published on January 16, 2023 / 10:26 PM

