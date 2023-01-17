Teenage boy shot, killed in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting in Clairton.

Police said officials learned of a shooting on Wilson Avenue around 9:20 p.m. First responders found the teenage boy, who was shot once. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name and age have not been released.

No word on any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating.

Neighbor tells me all of a sudden he heard a lot of commotion and crying outside his home as police swarmed the street. He says 3 to 5 kids live in the home.



Police seem to be focused on the top room in the home. @KDKA #Clairton pic.twitter.com/DrqdY8grrC — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) January 17, 2023

