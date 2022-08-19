Judge rejects Pittsburgh Public Schools' attempt to block new assessment formula

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County judge has rejected an attempt by Pittsburgh Public Schools to block a new assessment formula.

The ruling clears the way for tax relief for thousands of homeowners and other property owners.

Judge Alan Hertzberg ruled Friday that Pittsburgh Public Schools can't block the implementation of a new formula that could potentially reduce the assessments on thousands of properties while lowering their tax bills.

The county is expected to release that formula soon. The school district has the right to appeal.