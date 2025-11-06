Journey bringing farewell tour to Pittsburgh

Journey is hitting the road one last time, and the band behind hits like "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Any Way You Want It" is coming to Pittsburgh.

Journey's farewell tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on March 2. The Final Frontier Tour kicks off in Pennsylvania, with a show at Hershey's GIANT Center on Feb. 28.

The tour is billed as "a celebration of legacy, love and the fans who made it all possible." The first 60 dates across North America were announced on Thursday. After it begins in Pennsylvania in February, the tour winds its way across the United States and Canada, ending in Laredo, Texas, on July 2.

"This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who've been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low," Journey founder Neal Schon said in a news release. "We're pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It's a full-circle celebration of the music that's brought us all together."

Since Journey was formed in 1973, the group has amassed 19 top 40 singles and has sold over 100 million albums.

"As its founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go," Schon said. "The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain. While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we've shared, I want everyone to know I'm not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank-you and the beginning of what's next."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. local time.