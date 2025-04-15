Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis says "public officials are human beings" after fire at Shapiro's residence

Lt. Gov. Davis says "public officials are human beings" after fire at Josh Shapiro's residence

Lt. Gov. Davis says "public officials are human beings" after fire at Josh Shapiro's residence

Lt. Gov. Davis says "public officials are human beings" after fire at Josh Shapiro's residence

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis condemned the arson attack on Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence on Sunday morning.

Cody Balmer is already charged with attempted murder, terrorism and other offenses after officials said he used homemade Molotov cocktails to set the fire that damaged multiple rooms in the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg.

Davis said that no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, what happened at the governor's mansion has no place in our society.

"Public officials are human beings. They are family members. They have people they care about, and they are serving the public," Lt. Gov. Davis said.

Questions have swirled about how the 38-year-old Balmer got over a fence and into the mansion to start the fire, which is what police believe happened. A full investigation is ongoing.

The governor said he's received support from the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office.

"No elected official should have to live in fear," Davis said.

The lieutenant governor couldn't go into detail about the investigation or security but continues to give his full support behind the Pennsylvania State Police, who are tasked with protecting the governor, lieutenant governor and their families.

"The state police has done a phenomenal job and is continuing to do a phenomenal job in serving us," Davis, a Mon Valley native, said.

Over the past few days, Davis has had several conversations with the governor about this and has been checking up on him. The lieutenant governor said his governing partner and his family are upset, but that's not stopping them from their work.

"They are close as a family. They are deeply rooted in their faith, and they are going to get through this," Lt. Gov. Davis said.

Balmer was arraigned Monday night and held without bail. He's due back in court on April 23.