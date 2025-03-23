Jonas Brothers bringing 20th-anniversary tour to Pittsburgh

Grammy-nominated trio, the Jonas Brothers, one of the top boy bands of the mid-to-late 2000s, has announced a 20th-anniversary tour with a stop in Pittsburgh.

Later this year, the three brothers will embark on the "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM" tour, which Live Nation describes as a "powerful, full-circle celebration of their 20-year journey from performing in malls to headlining the biggest stadiums in the world."

They will take the stage inside PPG Paints Arena at the tail-end of the tour on Nov. 12, 2025. The All-American Rejects will join the tour as a primary supporting act.

"We're beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music," said the Jonas Brothers. "Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we've made, and the ones we'll create together. We can't wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

"Each night will take fans on a full, career-spanning journey — with dedicated sets from every chapter of Jonas including Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas' solo career, Joe Jonas' solo work, and DNCE — all leading up to an unforgettable headlining performance from the Jonas Brothers," per a Live Nation press release.

Popular DJ and EDM artist Marshmello will also join the tour for 10 stadium shows, which include stops at iconic venues such as Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Rogers Centre in Toronto, and Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.