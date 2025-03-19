Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh City Council honors retired KDKA reporter with "Jon Delano Day" declaration

By
Mike Darnay
Jon Delano honored by Pittsburgh City Council
Jon Delano honored by Pittsburgh City Council 00:22

Retired KDKA reporter Jon Delano received a special honor from Pittsburgh City Council members on Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 18 was declared "Jon Delano Day" in the city as a special proclamation and ceremony was held in City Council's chambers to honor the years of service Delano provided while reporting in Pittsburgh for KDKA-TV. 

kdka-jon-delano-pittsburgh-city-council.png
Retired KDKA-TV reporter Jon Delano was honored by Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday for his years of service in the city.  KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge

Delano retired from KDKA late last year after more than three decades as the station's Politics and Money Editor. 

During his career at KDKA, Delano interviewed mayors, governors, state lawmakers, U.S. congressional leaders, U.S. presidents and countless political candidates and for nearly 20 years, he hosted "The Sunday Business Page." 

In all, Delano did eight one-on-one interviews with Barack Obama, which Obama noted during their final interview together at the White House. Delano also had several interviews with Donald Trump and Joe Biden and was one of only a few local journalists to get one-on-one interviews with both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election. 

Earlier this year, Delano received a similar proclamation from Allegheny County Council members. 

