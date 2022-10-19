John Fetterman rallies supporters in Butler County as midterms approach

HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman campaigned in Butler County on Tuesday.

At Steamfitters Technology in Harmony, about 200 people gathered for the rally. Fetterman spoke for about 20 minutes about fighting for marriage equality, expanding health care for everyone, cutting taxes for working people, codifying Roe v. Wade, protecting unions and more.

"The union way of life is sacred to me," he said.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks to his supporters in Butler County on Oct. 18, 2022. KDKA

Fetterman pointed out how his opponent, Republican Mehmet Oz, continues to question his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke.

"In January, I'm going to be much better. But he'll still be a fraud," Fetterman said.

New data shows Oz has narrowed Fetterman's lead. The two candidates are now polling inside the margin of error, according to a new survey by the AARP shared exclusively with Politico.

Fetterman's supporters are urging people to get out and vote.

"I know who I am voting for, and I just hope everyone else wakes up and smells the roses and votes for the people that are actually going to do something for our state and not lie about everything," Matthew Jadlowiec of Cranberry Township said.

"I'm an emergency room nurse, and I thought he's doing wonderful," Deb Talarico of Lawrenceville said. "He looked great to me. I think he's progressing wonderfully. And I'm really looking forward to him beating Dr. Oz."

Singer Dave Matthews will perform at Fetterman's rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26, the day after the first and only debate between Fetterman and Oz.

Also on Tuesday, Oz appeared at a "Safer Streets" event in West Homestead. He addressed safety concerns in the state and the impact violence has on the health of residents.