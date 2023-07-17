Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara divorcing after 7 years of marriage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara are divorcing after seven years of marriage.

According to a statement from the couple to Page Six, Manganiello and Vergara "have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."



Manganiello, a Mt. Lebanon Native whose career has taken him from Carnegie Mellon to California, and Vergara got married in November 2015, instantly becoming a Hollywood power couple. They first started dating in 2014.

Citing a source, Page Six said, "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."