Pittsburgh natives Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor move to Mt. Lebanon

Pittsburgh-area natives Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are returning to their roots.

Manganiello, from Mt. Lebanon, and O'Connor, from Uniontown, have bought a home in the South Hills after getting engaged this summer.

On Pittsburgh Today Live on Thursday, O'Connor talked about the couple's move from Hollywood to Mt. Lebanon.

"It's so nice to be home," she said.

While Manganiello and O'Connor are happy to be back in southwestern Pennsylvania, O'Connor said it'll be a bigger adjustment for the beloved chihuahua Bubbles. From the Pittsburgh Steelers fashion show to the gala celebrating the new airport terminal, the tiny dog is seemingly always in Manganiello's arms.

"Bubbles is a California girl. She really doesn't like the cold. We wrap her in a blanket and she has many, many puffy coats. I bought her a Steelers puffy to put in her stocking, so we're going to see how she does over the next few months. But it's not that long. It's not forever. Winter will come and go," O'Connor said.

And they all got quite the Pittsburgh welcome. O'Connor said it snowed when they were moving in, and Manganiello was outside shoveling for over two hours. She said she's getting him a snowblower for Christmas.

The couple won't be braving the Pittsburgh winter for too long. O'Connor said they'll soon be off to South Africa, where Manganiello will film "One Piece" for Netflix. He'll star as the villain Crocodile in the popular Japanese manga series.

"Bubbles will be in a better state," O'Connor joked, saying it's currently summer in South Africa. "I just bring Bubbles to set and hang out. It's really the best job."