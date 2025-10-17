Pittsburgh-area natives Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor get engaged

Pittsburgh-area natives Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are engaged.

Manganiello, from Mt. Lebanon, and O'Connor, from Uniontown, announced their engagement on social media Friday. Both posted a photo to Instagram. The caption read, "June 24th, 2025," with ring emojis. Also in the photo was Bubbles, the beloved chihuahua that's always in Manganiello's arms.

Both of them have been in the Pittsburgh area recently. Manganiello was at the Steelers Style fashion show, posing with Bubbles, who was wrapped in a Terrible Towel. At the gala to celebrate the opening of the airport's new terminal, they crossed paths with another famous Pittsburgher, Jeff Goldblum, and posed for a photo with Cam Heyward. The couple also flew to Ireland to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-21 in Dublin.

SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, ITALY - JUNE 21: Caitlin O'Connor and Joe Manganiello attend the Filming Italy 2025 red carpet at Forte Village Resort on June 21, 2025 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

O'Connor stopped by the KDKA-TV studio in September ahead of a visit to Uniontown High School. She talked about her and Manganiello's crazy road trip to see what would be Ozzy Osborne's last show, and she confirmed Manganiello's viral claim that Fiori's is better than any New York City pizza.

"We love coming back home. He's from Mt. Lebanon, I'm from Uniontown, so we come back for pizza, Fiori's pizza. We have to fly in for pizza," O'Connor said with a laugh.

Manganiello and O'Connor were rumored to have started seeing each other in 2023 after his divorce from his wife of seven years, Sofía Vergara.