Race between 2 Democrats for at-large seat on Allegheny County Council draws sharp words

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The race between two Democratic women for one at-large seat on Allegheny County Council has drawn some sharp words.



Joanna Doven, a small businesswoman and single mother, sees herself as a problem solver who can work well with everyone.

"We need leaders on all local levels that can advocate for common sense policies, growth and economic development," she said. "We've seen what's happened in the city with exorbitant permitting fees. Construction is basically at a halt."

While Doven can articulate her agenda, she also zeroes in on her opponent, incumbent Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, claiming Hallam has mischaracterized her drug abuse history.

"When she ran, she ran and she said, I was addicted to prescription opioids and it landed me in jail," Doven said. "There's a different story. Being arrested 14 times, 21 criminal counts, harassing police officers on arrest. That's the real picture."

"She was more than just a heroin user, but that she was a drug dealer in our communities," she added.

Hallam admits the drug abuse but vigorously denies she was a drug dealer.

"I was addicted to heroin for nearly 10 years," Hallam said. "And I was using actively every single day. She accused me of selling heroin, something I have never been accused of myself."

KDKA-TV's Jon Delano: "Did you ever sell drugs?"

Hallam: "I sold prescription Suboxone to a police officer, for which I was charged and I was caught and I served my time."

Delano: "You never sold drugs to anybody else?"

Hallam: "I never sold an illegal substance ever in my life."

Hallam admits there were 14 arrests and 21 criminal charges against her but says she's now an example of recovery and asks voters to focus on her success on the council.

"We fought, and we got stuff done," Hallam said. "And I'm so, so proud of that, and I'm proud that people are talking about county council. I am proud that we got people who have been so upset by what we've done that they're running campaigns against me."

But Doven says Democrats want civility and will reject the disruption she says Hallam has brought to Allegheny County Council.

"I'm running to make a difference," Doven said.

Allegheny County Democratic voters will choose their nominee in the primary on May 16.

