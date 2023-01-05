Joanna Doven announces run for at-large county council against Bethany Hallam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Joanna Doven, former press secretary to former Mayor Luke Ravenstahl, is running for an at-large Allegheny County council seat.

As KDKA political editor Jon Delano reports, she is challenging one of the most visible council members, Bethany Hallam.

In almost every controversy on county council, Hallam seems to be in the middle of it, and that, says Doven, is part of the problem.

"She's just looking for a way to make a headline and confuse people," says Doven.

Doven, who spent eight years in city government, says county council needs a pragmatic progressive like her.

"Let's get back to real progressive policies. That's progress, moving things forward. You have to build bridges. You can't fight with people. Collaboration is key," she says.

Doven, the small business owner of a communications company and a Squirrel Hill single mother of three, is running for the at-large Democratic seat that represents the whole county.

She says she's proud of her work in the Ravenstahl administration.

"We also had five-year historic record crime lows. Downtown came back. The streets were clean again. People started moving Downtown to live. So I'm really proud of what we accomplished, 2007 to 2013. Those were great years."

Doven calls herself a consensus builder and says elected officials more interested in headlines than making government work are toxic to the system.

"We had elected leaders looking for political benefit and gain, and that's what I hate in politics. And I am running against someone right now who is just that kind of person."

Doven says most Democrats are progressive but not obstructionists.

"The middle of the party is progressive but they're pragmatic. They know how important it is to have safe and clean streets. They know how important it is to help all vulnerable citizens but not forget the small business owner that's downtown or in Brookline," says Doven.

"I care very much about seeing progress and growth and vibrancy in our city and in our county," says Doven.

"Bethany Hallam is absolutely an obstructionist."

Hallam responded by saying, "I've been able to make county council relevant again which is exactly what I told voters I was going to do."

Hallam defends her record on county council.

"We successfully passed the conversion therapy ban to protect our LGBTQIA neighbors from the harmful practice of conversion therapy. We banned fracking in our county parks. We protected the incarcerated individuals in the Allegheny County Jail," says Hallam.

Hallam makes no apology for taking on other officials, but says she gets results.

"I don't think headline seekers pass legislation and that's all that we've been doing on county council, and I'm really proud of that," the incumbent says.

Hallam and Doven may not be the only candidates for the at-large county council position in the Democratic primary.

Citizens have until March 7 to file nominating petitions. The primary is May 16.