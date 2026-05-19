Jimmy Stewart biopic shows parts of his life many fans don't know about, his daughter says

Wednesday, May 20, is Jimmy Stewart Day across the commonwealth — a day honoring the late actor and Indiana, Pennsylvania, native.

May 20 was Stewart's birthday, and while the day is celebrated every year in his hometown, this year the community is getting a sneak peek at a new exhibit inside the Jimmy Stewart Museum tied to an upcoming Hollywood film about his life.

The film, called "Jimmy," follows James Stewart from the height of his Hollywood fame to becoming a combat pilot who flew 20 missions during World War II and then returning home to revive his career as George Bailey in "It's a Wonderful Life."

"Jimmy" is set to debut nationally on Nov. 6, but starting Wednesday, the Jimmy Stewart Museum is unveiling a new exhibition about the making of the movie, complete with movie props and costumes, as well as behind-the-scenes pictures and information.

KDKA got a tour of the new exhibit from the film's executive producer — Stewart's daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt.

"It's a very specific part of his life that many of his fans don't know about," Stewart-Harcourt said. "Many people know Jimmy Stewart the actor, but they don't know about his military career, which he told me was the thing he was most proud of in his life — his military service."

Stewart-Harcourt says she spent time on location in Ireland, where much of the movie was filmed, and even made a cameo appearance.

But she says the real stars on set were her father's Academy Awards, which drew attention everywhere they traveled — including airport security checkpoints.

"It was going through X-ray and all of a sudden I hear this commotion behind me," Stewart-Harcourt said. "I look back and all these people are gathered around the X-ray because they recognize that iconic shape. Of course, they think it's mine. They ask, 'What did you win it for?' and I say, 'It's not mine.' Then they ask if they can pick it up. Traveling with Oscar is really something."

Despite winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for "The Philadelphia Story" in 1940, Stewart was determined to serve when war broke out, even as Hollywood studio executives tried to discourage him.

Stewart-Harcourt hopes both the film and the new exhibit remind people that, above all else, her father loved his country and answered the call to serve.

"This film is really a wonderful story about service, celebrity, sacrifice, and one man's doubts," Stewart-Harcourt said. "It has so many layers to it, and I'm thrilled with the way it's come together."

The Oscars will remain at the museum through Wednesday before traveling again with Stewart-Harcourt. But the new exhibit about the making of "Jimmy" will be on display through Nov. 15.

You can find more information about the museum here and the movie here.