Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh hosts annual Big Night fundraiser

Community members filled the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh on Saturday night for the 19th annual Big Night fundraiser.

The event's theme was 'Big Night Olympics,' and offered those in attendance an evening of fun and friendly competition, all while raising money for the work that JCC does every day.

Event organizers told KDKA-TV that the official total raised from the event was approximately $910,000.

"Every year I think that we've sort of hit our limit, and year after year, we continue to exceed those expectations and look, I take it as a clear indication that the community is in it to win it and we are so fortunate to have everyone here this evening," said Jason Kunzman, president and CEO of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh.

"Big Night Olympics is a celebration of everything that makes our community strong and diverse," said Fara Marcus, Chief Development and Marketing Officer. "We are so close to reaching our goal, and every contribution helps us continue making a difference in the lives of so many individuals and families."

Specifically, organizers told KDKA-TV that the money raised will go toward the center's financial assistance program for different members of the community.