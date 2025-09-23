After 4 dead infants found in Armstrong County home, landlord describes house of horrors

The landlord of the Armstrong County home where the remains of four infants were found is speaking out about what he saw.

Jessica Mauthe was charged last week after four dead infants were found in her house in September. Pennsylvania State Police said their investigation started when she was evicted from a home on Oak Avenue in Cadogan Township in August, and her landlord found something unsettling.

On Tuesday, Brent Flanigan opened up about the disturbing discovery, saying his employee found the remains of a dead infant wrapped in towels and garbage bags in a bedroom closet. He said the smell was "overwhelming."

"Whenever we moved the bag, it was just overwhelming, overpowering," Flanigan said. "That is why we took it outside and opened it up."

He said he used a knife to cut through thick garbage bags and towels, finding the baby's decayed body.

"I'm just glad it didn't get overlooked," he said. "That way she is going to end up in jail, where she belongs."

Flanigan called law enforcement, and the case busted open. According to the criminal complaint, Mauthe told troopers that she admitted to giving birth to some of the babies. According to investigators, Mauthe never sought medical attention for any of the babies and never notified anyone.

Officials said Mauthe grew up in the home and assumed the lease after her father died. She was living in the home with her two young boys, police said, adding she was working 50 hours a week as a cook at a nearby restaurant

Flanigan said she did not seem to care when he evicted her after about a year of not paying rent.

"Usually, a church or charity would pay her rent," the landlord said. "Apparently, she burned every bridge, and nobody would pay her rent, and I had to get her out."

Mauthe was arraigned last week and denied bail. Law enforcement is still investigating. The Armstrong County coroner said on Tuesday that the autopsy reports are not complete, as they are waiting on toxicology to come back.