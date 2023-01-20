Watch CBS News
Jerry Sandusky files new appeal in Centre County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jerry Sandusky has filed a new appeal related to his conviction for sexually abusing numerous children.

WJAC in Johnstown reports that the appeal challenges many aspects of his arrest and court proceedings and claims he didn't get a fair trial.

In 2012, Sandusky was found guilty of sexually abusing ten boys.

He's currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.

