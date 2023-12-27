Pittsburgh-filmed 'Mayor of Kingstown' looking for paid extras for season 3

Paid background extras needed for "Mayor of Kingstown" when filming returns to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Paid background extras are needed for "Mayor of Kingstown."

In a post on Facebook, Movie Casting PGH said there are opportunities for adults, kids and babies for season 3 of the show on Paramount+. The extras will portray 10- to 13-year-old hockey players, members of the McLucky family, firemen, babies and more.

The extras will be needed in January 2024 and February 2024 to work 10- to 12-hour days, though some days may be longer.

"Kids are limited to certain hourly restrictions, but call times may vary through out our day so their schedule should be clear as well," Movie Casting PGH's post said.

The show follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry," Paramount+ says. The show stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky.

Renner, the show's star, was injured in a snowplow accident on Jan. 1, 2023, in Reno, Nevada. In an Instagram post las month, Renner said he has been "exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th." He mentioned he has tried physical therapy, peptide injections and stem cell therapy.

"My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it's my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared , but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure . I thank you all," he posted.

