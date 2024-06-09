Jefferson Hills hosting annual blood drive to honor fallen officer, Dale Provins Jr.

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Today, members of the Jefferson Hills community will gather to remember a fallen police officer.

The annual event is in memory of Officer Dale Provins Jr., who died four years ago when a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser.

Later today, dozens are expected to gather at the municipal center in Jefferson Hills for a memorial blood drive to honor and remember Provins.

He was a 15-year police veteran as well as a combat marine.

On June 3, 2020, he died in the crash when his cruiser was struck by that drunk driver.

In the days, weeks, and months following, the community rallied around his family and the department to raise funds for a monument in his honor.

About one year ago, the monument was unveiled.

"Dale was just an all-around great guy," said Chief Ron Dziezgowski at the reveal. "He was a father, a brother, a friend, and a coworker. He just loved his job. He did his job and he made the ultimate sacrifice. We're here to remember him and memorialize him in so many ways."

That monument stands today and it was created in cooperation with the department and local businesses.

The blood drive begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to run until 4 p.m.

We'll have more on this story throughout the day, stay with KDKA online and on-air.