Monument unveiled to honor fallen Jefferson Hills police officer Dale Provins

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A monument was unveiled Saturday to honor a fallen officer in Jefferson Hills.

Many gathered at the municipal center in Jefferson Hills to celebrate the life of Officer Dale Provins. He was a 15-year veteran with the Jefferson Hills Police Department until 2020, when he died in a head-on collision due to a drunk driver.

"Dale was just an all-around great guy. He was a father, a brother, a friend, and a coworker who just loved his job. And he did his job and made the ultimate sacrifice, and we're here to memorialize him and remember him in so many ways," Chief Ron Dziezgowski said.

Officer Provins also was a Marine Corps veteran.