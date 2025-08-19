Jefferson Hills bus stop is dangerous, parents say

Parents in one local school district say a bus stop is putting their children in danger.

Not only is the bus stop for West Jefferson Hills students at a busy road, but some kids also have to walk nearly a mile to get there.

The busy intersection at the intersection of Gill Hall Road and Arnoni Drive isn't just that; it's also a bus stop for dozens of kids of all ages.

Every morning, children living in the nearby housing development have two choices: walk the mile to get here or have thier parents drive them here.

Either way, they're left waiting feet away from cars rushing by.

"It's very dangerous," parent Kristen Sanutelli said.

Cars and trucks rush past during the morning commute, and Sanutelli believes it's only a matter of time before something tragic happens.

"There are no speed bumps, no traffic lights, or anything like that slowing anybody down," Sanutelli said.

In addition, Sanutelli says, when the children are dropped off after school, they have to cross the busy road.

According to Pennsylvania Code 447, a student walking route is considered hazardous if the crossing is not protected by a flashing light signal or a crossing guard, neither of which is present here.

"So, my kids are getting off on the far side of the road, having to cross over the road without a crossing guard, without lights, without speed bumps, nothing," Sanutelli said.

Sanutelli, along with other parents, took their concerns to the district last year, which said they would consider relocating the bus stop for this school year.

But after the bus company did a trial run through the neighborhood, it was deemed unsafe because the bus would have to do a three-point turn with children on board.

"I think this is a lot more unsafe than having to do a three-point turn," Sanutelli said. "I'm not saying to go to every house. I'm not saying go and make multiple stops. Just one stop, so the kids don't have to be so close to this dangerous road."

Parents say they'll continue to press the district until something is done. Until then, kids will travel to this busy bus stop next week for the first day of school.

KDKA-TV reached out to the district but has not heard back.