Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldbum makes Met Gala debut

NEW YORK (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum made his Met Gala debut on Monday night.

Goldblum arrived at the Met Gala wearing a loose-fitting black suit over a white shirt with a wife scarf. He wore floral brooches, appearing to stay on theme for the dress code, "The Garden of Time."

"I'm very interested in tonight's artistic assignment and the theme of 'Garden of Time,' how you can hold back the inevitable destruction and how we can enjoy the moment and turn it into something," Goldblum said in an interview posted to The Hollywood Reporter's X account.

Jeff Goldblum at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art that brings out the biggest names in fashion. This year's event kicked off the latest costume exhibit called "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Goldblum was there with his "Wicked" costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Goldblum is playing the legendary Wizard of Oz in the big screen adaptation of the musical.

Goldblum grew up in West Homestead and graduated from the old West Mifflin North High School. As his interest in theater grew in high school, he entered a summer drama program at what is now Carnegie Mellon University. At 17, he moved to New York City to begin his career.

The actor is known for movies like "Jurassic Park," "Independence Day" and "The Fly." Also a musician, Goldblum will be back in Pittsburgh for a concert at the Benedum Center with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on June 1.