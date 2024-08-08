Jeannette is mulling a new redevelopment incentive. Here's what you need to know.

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The idea is kind of a simple one: Buy a vacant lot in Jeannette, build a house on that lot and have a tax abatement for three years.

Ethan Keedy, the city manager of Jeannette, says this would be a great way to infuse new life into once-blighted spaces throughout the city.

"So whoever lives there or owns that property would pay just the value of that lot prior to the home being built," Keedy said. "So their taxes would be next to nothing in the beginning for the three-year process. And then after three years, the taxes would go into the full effect of 100% of county, city and school district."

While similar Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance programs have been used for developing businesses in the city, a program like this for residential properties would be a first of its kind in Westmoreland County and would work much the same way.

Keedy also said that this abatement would apply to people looking to build new homes and sell them. If a lot is purchased and a new home is built in a year and then sold, the new homeowner would then have two years left of the tax abatement.

Of course, this program will have to go through an approval process to take effect, but Keedy is hopeful that this will help Jeannette draw new people and buildings into their municipality.

"If you build it, they will come," said Keedy. "If you give people the tools and resources to build and want to be here, then they will come and stay here."

If this incentive is passed by the city council, it could go into effect in early 2025.