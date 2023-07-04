Jeannette EMS shuts down after 63 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jeannette EMS has shut down after 63 years.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Jeannette EMS said it closed down at 7 p.m. The department cited poor reimbursement rates from insurance companies and funding.

"I've known for the last year that they were struggling, but they've been able to keep their heads above water and keep the doors open," Jeannette Councilwoman Rob Mozley said.

Westmoreland County Public Safety Director Bud Mertz said emergency calls will still be answered.

"We are really not linked other than they carry our name," Mozley said. "The city does provide them with a small yearly stipend for their operations."

Mozley said Mutual Aid and Penn Township EMS are responding, depending on which department is available at the time of the emergency call.

"If you call 911 within the city of Jeannette here, you will have an ambulance at your door," Mozley said.

She added that firefighters will help too, but they are limited.

"They will not be able to transport," Mozley said. "But in the case of an emergency, yes, we have a number of them that are equipped to be there until an ambulance arrives and provides that care."

A search is underway for a permanent solution.

"I'm more than confident between the three entities that we can handle it until we come up with a permanent solution," Mozley said.