Jean-Marc Chatellier's French Bakery closing its doors after decades in Millvale

A popular and beloved bakery is closing its doors for good after serving the Millvale community for decades.

Jean-Marc Chatellier's French Bakery along North Avenue announced Wednesday it will be not be reopening after it closes its doors on Saturday.

The bakery shared the news of its closing on their Facebook page, saying that they originally intended to reopen around the holidays next year, but those plans have changed.

"Jean-Marc and I are overwhelmed by the love and support you guys give us each week," the bakery said. "We will miss you very much and we hope we can stay in touch some way."

Jean-Marc Chatellier's French Bakery opened in 1992 and has become revered for its homemade bread, croissants, breakfast pastries, shortbread, and more.

"Small bakeries like ours will exist only in memories, replaced by chains," the bakery said. "It's happening in France, here and all over the world. It's becoming economically unfeasible to operate a small chef owned bakery. On every level, in every aspect, running any kind of chef owned business is becoming exceedingly difficult."

Jean-Marc Chatellier's final days of business will be this coming Friday and Saturday.

The bakery will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to have served you all these years," the bakery said.