JD Vance speaking at VFW Post in Lower Burrell this morning

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) -- Vice presidential nominee and Ohio senator JD Vance will be speaking this morning at an event in Lower Burrell.

This will be Vance's first visit to the Pittsburgh area since he was named the vice presidential nominee alongside Donald Trump.

Vance's remarks are set to begin at 10 a.m. inside the VFW Post 92 off of Wildlife Lodge Road.

For a small location w/ 1 rd there are several law enforcement agencies w/ @SecretService at VFW in Lower Burrell where Republican VP Nom @JDVance to speak at 10 a.m. to an invite-only crowd. It’s the #Trump ticket’s 1st Western #Pennsylvania trip since the #Butler shooting @KDKA pic.twitter.com/oOBMSodAkA — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 15, 2024

The campaign says that he'll be speaking about how a Trump-Vance administration would support veterans. The event is invite-only and is not open to the public.

The Ohio senator will be joined by fellow veterans Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Brian Mast of Florida and Michael Waltz of Florida.

Parts of Wildlife Lodge Road and New Hampshire Drive will be closed between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Pennsylvania's role in the presidential election

Pennsylvania is a battleground state and will likely be visited several more times by the presidential candidates and their running mates leading up to the November election.

Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz will be hitting the road as part of a bus tour and it will kick off in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Wilkes-Barre this weekend, and while commissioners say they have no details yet, he's vowed to return to Butler County in October after he was shot during an attempted assassination that injured two others and killed a firefighter.

Philadelphia was also chosen as the spot for the Harris-Walz campaign's first rally after Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate last week.