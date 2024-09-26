JD Vance to visit Western Pennsylvania this weekend for town hall meeting

Lawmakers drill down on how Secret Service failed before Trump rally shooting in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sen. JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, is set to visit Monroeville on Saturday for a town hall meeting.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Monroeville Convention Center on Mall Boulevard. Doors open at 9 a.m., and a link for tickets can be found online.

Saturday will not be Vance's first time in Western Pennsylvania. In August, Vance spoke to veterans at an invite-only event in Lower Burrell at the VFW Post 92 off Wildlife Lodge Road.

Vance and former President Donald Trump have been spending plenty of time in Pennsylvania, a crucial state in the upcoming November election. On Monday, Trump held a rally at Indiana University of Pennsylvania after speaking at an event hosted by a conservative nonprofit in Westmoreland County.

Trump will then be back in Butler County on Oct. 5, returning to the site of the first assassination attempt against him at the Butler Farm Show grounds.

Political experts expect both Harris and Trump to return to Western Pennsylvania several times before Election Day on Nov. 5.

Kamala Harris visits Pittsburgh

Vice President Kamala Harris returned to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to push her economic plan.

Nearly 400 people attended the campaign event at the Philip Chosky Theatre, the majority of which had received an invitation.

According to recent polling from CBS News, Harris is cutting into Trump's lead among voters who say the economy is a "major factor" in their vote. Trump has repeatedly slammed Harris and sought to tie her to high inflation during the Biden administration.