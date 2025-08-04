JCC Maccabi Games back in Pittsburgh for first time since 1997

The JCC Maccabi Games, the largest Jewish youth event in the world, is happening in Pittsburgh this week.

Thousands of teen athletes and families are in town for the massive event. It's been 28 years since Pittsburgh hosted the event, which runs through Friday.

"We've got nearly 2,000 athletes from 51 different locations around the world. So, North America, plus Ukraine, Israel, Mexico, Great Britain, Argentina, and Poland," said Jason Kunzman, president & CEO of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh.

The University of Pittsburgh is playing host to the massive event, which had its opening ceremony on Monday night.

The games were established in 1982, and the 2025 games are the first for participants to stay and compete on a college campus.

Kunzman said the games are made up of 10 different Olympic-style sports competitions.

"Ranging from tennis and volleyball and swimming and basketball and soccer, table tennis, and then we also have dance competition, and something very unique called star reporters, where folks who are interested in actually covering the games through a multitude of different vehicles are also afforded the opportunity to participate as well," he said.

The young athletes learn the values of teamwork, integrity and community service. Close to 900 volunteers are helping on Pitt's campus and at other events around the Pittsburgh area.

"All over the city right now, we've got volunteers in basically every vertical. From transportation from food service to sports to security to logistics, just moving the kids in and out of dorms, to just being friendly faces and welcoming people to our city," said David Lavine, co-chair of the JCC Maccabi Games.

The purpose of the games goes beyond sports. The games also instill Jewish values and cultural pride.

"It's a difficult and challenging time for the Jewish community so bringing lots of young people together to have a sense of Jewish pride, and their identity, and heritage, and let their families feel that and the volunteers, it's just a great moment for us to bring the Jewish comunity together," said Barak Hermann, president & CEO of the JCC Association.

"Here at the JCC Maccabi Campus Games, it's pure celebration. It's time to remember what we're about, to focus on the values that bind us together, and to really celebrate," Kunzman said.

The Maccabi games also took place in Tucson, Arizona, last week.