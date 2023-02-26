Jazz event in the Hill District pays tribute to Franco Harris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A jazz tribute took place Saturday night to honor the late great Franco Harris.

At 'All That Jazz' in the Hill District, artists including Roger Humphries, Jessica Lee, and Mark Strickland held a musical memorial for the Steelers legend.

ACH Clear Pathways hosted the event and said Franco had many passions, and among them was serving the art world and the community.