GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Longtime late-night television host and comedian, Jay Leno, is bringing his comedy tour to the Pittsburgh area next month.

Leno, 74, will host a comedy show at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, on Friday, Nov. 15.

Outside of his late-night accolades, Leno, a noted car enthusiast, also hosted "Jay Leno's Garage" for seven seasons from 2015 to 2022.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.