Code Orange Air Quality Action Day declared for parts of Allegheny County on Saturday

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a "Code Orange Air Quality Action Day" for parts of Allegheny County on Saturday, January 31.

According to the DEP, the reason for the declaration is fine particulate matter in the Liberty-Clariton area. That includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough, and Port Vue Borough.

Due to a strong temperature inversion in the morning, the level of fine particulate matter in the air will be in the code orange range. The DEP said that while concentrations will decrease in the afternoon, levels will remain at the code orange level.

On a code orange day, young children, the elderly, and those who have respiratory problems are asked to limit outdoor activities. Residents are also asked to do their part to help reduce air pollution by reducing the use of fireplaces and wooden stoves, avoiding burning leaves, trash, and other materials, and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and gardening equipment.

For those living in the area, they can check the current conditions at this link.

The DEP explained that the fine particulate matter in the area can be emitted from sources such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks, or fires.