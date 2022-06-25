Jamie's Dream Team hosting 'Touch A Truck' event for children at Ross Park Mall

Watch CBS News
By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here's an event children will love - the "Touch A Truck" family event in Ross Park.

Jamie's Dream Team partnered with first responders at the Ross Park Mall near Macy's from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today.

There will be police cars, ambulances, and more than 20 big vehicles for children to explore.

There will also be a sensory-friendly hour from 11 a.m. until noon.

That hour will have no sirens or horns.

The event is free but Jamie's Dream Team is collecting donations to make wishes happen for kids and young adults suffering from disabilities, illness, or trauma.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 8:11 AM

